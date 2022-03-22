TTUHSC announces the passing of Dr. Tom McGovern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Health Science’s Center has announced the passing of Dr. Tom McGovern. He passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 86 years old.

TTUHSC released a statement on its website Tuesday.

With saddened hearts, our TTUHSC family extends the deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Tom McGovern, who passed away Monday, March 21, following a brief illness. In his honor, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center flag will fly at half-staff on our Lubbock campus Friday, March 25.

Dr. McGovern dedicated his life to teaching, counseling, and mentoring others in their journeys to overcome loss, substance abuse, and illness - as he found restoration in his own life with such through the love and compassion of others. His tireless efforts addressed the needs of individuals and families as well as health care professionals, sharing with them the importance of finding a sense of meaning throughout life’s hardships.

For more than 40 years, we were fortunate to have Dr. McGovern on faculty at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He joined the School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry in 1978 and served patient needs in both inpatient and outpatient settings. He later was the founding director of the Center for Ethics, Humanities and Spirituality and spent the remainder of his career advancing humanistic medicine.

Even into retirement, which came in 2013, he remained the voice of compassion and concern for the most vulnerable. He returned the following year to continue his work in a limited role with the Center as Emeritus Professor and began hosting a weekly talk show, “Faith Matters,” which aired on Texas Tech Public Media.

Dr. McGovern’s love for our great university and its purpose held his final attention. He worked tirelessly on the 50th-anniversary book, “Life, Purpose, and Vision” and continued his research detailing the history of TTUHSC beyond its publication.

But perhaps his greatest accomplishment was to bless those with whom he came in contact. With his compassionate spirit in full display, his ocean blue eyes sparkling, he would share with you this Irish blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields; and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Warm regards,

Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D.PresidentTexas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Steven L. Berk, M.D.DeanSchool of Medicine

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.