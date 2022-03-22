U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic in both directions on U.S. 87 south of Tahoka has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were sent to the scene around 3:45 p.m., responding to a four-vehicle crash.

A grass fire in the ditch on the west side was sending smoke over the road, and a pickup driver slowed down. A second vehicle struck the pickup from behind, before being hit by a third vehicle.

A fourth vehicle then collided with the three vehicles involved in the initial crash. Two drivers were reported with minor injuries.

TxDOT tweeted Tuesday afternoon that smoke from the fire was limiting visibility near the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 87 south of Tahoka (Lynn County) is closed to all traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash. Motorists are being detoured around the scene. Smoke from an area fire is also limiting visibility; drivers should slow down, stay alert and follow the detour. pic.twitter.com/CNPHjmS357 — TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) March 22, 2022

One driver was sent to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The other driver was taken to the hospital in Tahoka.

By 5:45 p.m., traffic on U.S. 87 was reopened and the fire was down.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.