23-year-old indicted on aggravated assault, weapons possession charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of assaulting a woman and firing a gun in the air to threaten her.

Alize Castilleja, 23, of Lubbock, has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, enhanced due to a 2015 conviction for burglary of a habitation and a 2019 conviction of robbery.

On January 19, Police responded to an apartment in central Lubbock for reports of a domestic disturbance, according to an LPD report.

Officers on scene spoke to a neighbor, who said they saw Castilleja assaulting a woman on the walkway of the apartment, before pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her. The report states Castilleja fired a gun in the air, the woman was not hit.

Police collected shell casings from the scene and determined Castilleja had left the apartment with their youngest child.

The woman was found a short time later, with their other children. According to the police report, she was not very cooperative with the investigation, but officers observed she had a bloody nose, and she then told them Castilleja hit her multiple times.

Officers learned she and Castilleja, who comes over to visit their son, had been in an argument earlier that day. She left the apartment afraid that he would hurt her, telling police he had done it before.

According to the report, Castilleja caught up with her outside and struck her in the head and face multiple times. Police were told the children then followed the couple outside, when Castilleja picked up their youngest child and left.

Castilleja was not located at the time of the investigation, but the report states the victim called police later that evening, saying someone was knocking on her door and covering the peephole. She said she called Castilleja’s mother, who said their child was safe with her but Castilleja “was out with his friends.”

Castilleja has since been arrested, and he is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $220,000 bond.

Because he is a convicted felon, he is also charged with possessing a weapon before the fifth anniversary of his release from jail after his last felony conviction.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.