Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Developer confident funds will be secured to move forward with Lubbock County Expo this year

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Expo Center developers expect to submit a building application to the City of Lubbock by the end of March. While not setting a groundbreaking date or revealing how much fundraising has been done, Greg Garfield of Garfield Public/Private told KCBD enough funding would be secured to forge ahead with the $120 million venue project.

“We have confidence through commitments that have already been made and through work that has been done by Bonham/Wills and Associates, our naming rights consulting partner, that the value is there that will allow us to secure, over the next several months, all of the private funding that’s necessary to move forward with the project,” Garfield said.

At the March 22 meeting of the Lubbock County Expo Center Local Government Corporation, a discussion of the private fundraising took place during the executive session.

“This is really to preserve our ability to negotiate the best deal for the project and to protect the confidentiality of the donors until the deal is structured and they want their name to be disclosed,” Garfield said.

The project budget presented at the meeting still shows the initial phase of the Expo to cost $89,776,660. The Lubbock County Auditor told the LGC that the Venue Fund has a balance of $5.9 million. That’s the collection of the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

While it’s unknown when construction would begin at the North University & North Loop 289 site, the earliest opportunity would be this summer, based on a schedule shown to the LGC. According to the schedule, the building permit submission will be on March 31. It’s expected the permit would be pulled prior to June 1.

“It typically takes several months from initial contact to contracting the funds for us to set a date for breaking ground on the project,” Garfield said. “I don’t want to put a date out there right now. I think it’s very possible for it to happen this year.”

Chairman of the Lubbock County Expo Center Board Randy Jordan promises things are moving faster after a slow down, which he said was primarily due to the pandemic.

“It was going to be a fool’s errand to try to go out and raise the kind of money we needed to raise during that time period,” Jordan said. “What we did do is that we continued to work on the planning, the designing, the development. We hired the right people to move it along.”

He said while there have been circumstances beyond the control of the respective entities, the working relationship among them will continue to ensure the Expo Center comes to fruition.

“To our citizens of Lubbock County, be patient,” Jordan said. “We’re working very, very hard to bring this to fruition. The LGC LCEC, the County, everybody wants this to happen. We’re given a lot of time, energy, and effort to see that it happens. So, just be patient with us. We’re going to get there.”

For the Lubbock County Expo Center website, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third-seeded Red Raiders will take on 2-seed Duke in the Sweet 16.
Tip-off time announced for Texas Tech-Duke Sweet 16 matchup
U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.
Missing 68-year-old man found safe
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Adams named Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year finalist
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

The FBI is asking you to consider the social media version of spring cleaning. They want...
Spring cleaning for social media: FBI agent on online safety, child sex trafficking
Workforce solutions
Teacher externship bridging gap between education and helping students enter the workforce
U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
Covenant Children's re-verified as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College...
Covenant Children’s re-verified as Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by ACS