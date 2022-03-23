Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry talks after guilty verdict