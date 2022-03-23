Lower wind speeds, sunny skies expected for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind, dust and few showers and sprinkles over the area again today.

Tomorrow, finally some relief from the wind as northwest winds should remain in the 15-25 mph range for most of the day.

Thursday will also be sunny and much warmer with daytime highs in the low 70s from Lubbock south to the 60s in the northern South Plains.

Warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs headed for the 80s over the weekend. In fact, the afternoon temp on Sunday and/or Monday may hit the 90 degree mark in Lubbock.

While the winds will depart starting tomorrow, they will return by Monday and once again they will remain in control for another two to three days next week.

Along with a return of wind next week, rain could move in to the South Plains and another drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.