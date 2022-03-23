Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Sen. Perry to be interim in Sunset Advisory Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the following interim appointments:

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, to the Senate Committee on Finance in place of Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood.

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, as Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in place of Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville.

Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, to the Sunset Advisory Commission in place of Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr.

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, to the Sunset Advisory Commission in place of Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who is not retiring, but was recently appointed Chair of the Senate Committee on Border Security in addition to his duties as Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development.

Upon making the appointments, Lt. Gov. Patrick issued the following statement:

“With the upcoming retirement of several senators, there is now a need to appoint new members to committees during the interim so important work can continue uninterrupted into the 88th Legislative Session.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Office of the Lt. Governor of Texas.