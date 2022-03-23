Man found not guilty of indecency with a child in 2016 indicted again for similar charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with indecency with a child, but it’s not the first time. In 2016, he was on trial for indecency with a child and a jury found him not guilty.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Curtis Johnson was indicted and charged with two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, which is a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, Johnson is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 17, once on November 10, 2021, and another count on December 10, 2021.

In 2016, Johnson was also on trial for two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, but a jury determined Johnson was not guilty.

Johnson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $200,000 bond.

