Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man found not guilty of indecency with a child in 2016 indicted again for similar charge

Johnson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $200,000 bond.
Johnson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $200,000 bond.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with indecency with a child, but it’s not the first time. In 2016, he was on trial for indecency with a child and a jury found him not guilty.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Curtis Johnson was indicted and charged with two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, which is a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, Johnson is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 17, once on November 10, 2021, and another count on December 10, 2021.

In 2016, Johnson was also on trial for two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, but a jury determined Johnson was not guilty.

Johnson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend

Latest News

TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
ABC rodeo
ABC Rodeo tickets now on sale, all proceeds to the Boys & Girls club
Texas Tech fueling Lubbock economy
Texas Tech basketball success fueling Lubbock economy
KCBD News at 5 - Juan Rodriguez introduced as new LHS football coach
KCBD News at 5 - Juan Rodriguez introduced as new LHS football coach
3-day forecast
Warming trend continues through the weekend