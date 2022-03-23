Matt Dawson to retire from Lubbock Fire Department in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Fire Department have announced Firefighter Matt Dawson will be retiring on April 11, 2022.

Matt started his career at Lubbock Fire in June 2014.

According to LFR, in 2018, Matt got his paramedic certification while on shift at Station 2.

On January 11, 2020, Firefighter Matt Dawson was critically injured while working a vehicle accident. Eric Hill, a lieutenant with Lubbock Fire, and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna were both killed in that crash.

Dawson returned home in August 2020 and has become an advocate for the 5-5-5 safety program, founded by the parents of Eric Hill.

On December 15, 2020, the Lubbock City Council voted in favor of a resolution to extend Fire Fighter Matthew Dawson’s leave with full pay for one additional year.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue would like to thank Firefighter Dawson for all of his service and dedication to the citizens of Lubbock as well as everyone in the Fire Department over the last seven years!” said LFR in a social media post.

“We would like to announce the bittersweet retirement of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson. Matt began his career June 2nd, 2014 at station 1. He later transferred to station 2, where his passion for teaching ignited. Matt worked hard to achieve his Fire Instructor I certification along with becoming a paramedic in 2018 while on shift. Matt has such a passion for serving his community and caring for people. We want to thank our fire family and the amazing community of Lubbock for all of the support we have received the last 2 years,” said his family in a statement to the Fire Department.

