LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Lubbock Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened before 3:15 a.m. at Aspen Village Apartments, which is near 50th and Bangor Ave.

When officers arrived, they found one male shot.

Police say there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.