Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

