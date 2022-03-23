Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills. (SOURCE: Elan Torbati)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects.

The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills.

The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to Beverly Hills police.

Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.

Video of the crime was taken by a driver who was passing by.

Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. No further description was available.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.
Missing 68-year-old man found safe
Giovannie Isaiah Tovar, 18, of Lubbock
Man arrested, accused of stabbing person in the back
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Sen. Perry to be interim in Sunset Advisory Commission
The United Family®
Market Street locations set to host ‘Special Events’ Expo
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4