Texas Tech basketball brings national attention, revenue to the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the Texas Tech men’s basketball team warms up in San Francisco, their success is generating goodwill and revenue back home.

As Coach Adams is nominated for best coach and the team continues to advance in the tournament, more people are learning about Lubbock. When ESPN or other national outlets write about the basketball team, people far and wide hear “Lubbock” for the first time.

John Osborne with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance says those articles have a reach of about three billion people, which can have an advertising value of $28 million back home.

“We continue to see the success of the team, also being included in that discussion as being located in Lubbock, Texas, that then provides an additional benefit beyond just the excitement of the university winning and university growing and amount of t-shirt sales and memorabilia and ticket sales and things of that nature,” Osborne said.

Texas Tech’s exposure is wider and more valuable now than it was when the team went to the Final Four and the national championship in 2019. That year, the city estimated an ad worth of $19 million through the Elite Eight round.

After the national championship appearance, admissions applications skyrocketed at Texas Tech. The university reported nearly double the visitors to the admissions page in one night than it usually has all year.

