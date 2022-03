LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on South Loop 289 between Quaker and Slide Rd. backed up traffic Wednesday morning to almost Indiana Ave.

The crash involved a smaller Citibus. It happened just before 7 a.m. The area was cleared just after 8 a.m.

The driver of the Citibus has minor injuries.

There is no word if anyone else was on the bus.

