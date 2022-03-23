Local Listings
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’

TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sources confirm Texas Tech University’s Senior Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant is set to appear in an upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Bryant, 29, entered his first season on the TTU football staff in December under head coach Joey McGuire.

Bryant arrives in Lubbock following two seasons as the inside receivers coach and recruiting coach at Austin Peay. Bryant was hired by the Governors prior to their 2021 spring season. Prior to his time with the Governors, Bryant spent four seasons at Baylor where he worked alongside head coach Joey McGuire. Bryant was an offensive graduate assistant with the running backs and wide receiver groups for the 2017-18 seasons before moving to a quality control role with the Bears’ quarterbacks for the 2019-20 campaigns.

Bryant earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College in 2015 and then added a master’s in sports management from Baylor in 2019. He is the son of Keith Bryant, who is currently the superintendent of Lubbock Cooper ISD.

Sources say they are starting to shoot the episodes now and it is expected to air this summer.

