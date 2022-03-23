Wind today, wind relief ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be another windy one across West Texas. However, not as windy as the past two days. The days just ahead will feature less wind and more warmth.

Today begins mostly fair and breezy. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

By late morning winds will ramp up to, and continue through the afternoon, 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in a 30 to 40 mph range are likely. Patchy blowing dust is possible. The wildfire danger remains high - it’s a NO BURN DAY.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Sprinkles are possible. I don’t expect any measurable precipitation. There may be, however, “rud” - drops of mud that may fall where there are sprinkles.

Temperatures will peak in the 50s, ranging from low and mid-50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 60 degrees in the southeast. Quite chilly in the wind.

Mostly fair and cold tonight. Lows are expected to dip below freezing across all but the southeastern KCBD viewing area.

Less Wind, More Warmth

Less wind tomorrow, Thursday. Plus, a much warmer afternoon under a sunny sky. Expect an afternoon breeze of about 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts around 25 mph (give or take). Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Very little wind Thursday night and Friday.

Thursday night will be clear, cold, and calm. That is, with a nearly calm wind. Lows mostly will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Friday will be sunny. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s to low 80s. Looks like a mild afternoon and pleasant evening.

Lubbock Climatology

53°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 17 degrees below the average high for the date, March 22. The record high for the date is 90° (set in 2018).

34° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 23 average low is 40° and the high 70°. The record low for the date is 13° (set in 1952) and the record high 89° (set in 2018).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for March is 0.02″. That’s 0.73″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.35″, which is 1.70″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 0.1″. The total for the season to date is 2.7″, which is 4.1″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:01 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:45 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:02 PM CDT.

