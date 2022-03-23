Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry talks after guilty verdict