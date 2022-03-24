Local Listings
79th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo kicks off Thursday afternoon

ABC Pro Rodeo Logo (Source: ABC Pro Rodeo Facebook page)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 79th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo Rodeo Kick-Off will be at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club in Lubbock on Thursday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m.

The John Wilson Boys & Girls Club is located at 3221 59th St.

The ABC Pro Rodeo is from March 25 through April 2 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland with rodeo performances from March 31 through April 2.

The events start on March 27 for the Premiere WaterWorks BBQ Cook-Off and the FiberMax Mutton Bustin’.

The rest of the week includes Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and more. There will be performances by professional bullfighters Evan Allard and Wacey Munsell.

Tickets can be purchased by going to abcrodeo.com.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

The Mallet Event Center is located at 2320 South US 385 in Levelland.

The ABC Pro Rodeo helps fund the Lubbock Downtown AMBUCS.

According to their website, “Nationally, the AMBUCS mission is to “Create independent lifestyles for people with disabilities” . Locally, our mission is to support the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club and other local charities. We have in fact built the three existing clubs and provided operational funding for over 60 years to this fine organization for our children. Over the years we have donated in excess of $1,000,000.00 to Lubbock charities and support groups with funds generated by the ABC Pro Rodeo.”

