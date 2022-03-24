Local Listings
Angelwitch Cabaret murder suspect now in Lubbock County jail

51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left one dead.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in the early March shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Kennon Shaw, 51, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Joseph Burks in the early hours of March 9.

Shaw was arrested in Austin last week on a first-degree felony murder warrant. He was then transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, where he is being held on the murder charge.

