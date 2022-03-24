Angelwitch Cabaret murder suspect now in Lubbock County jail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in the early March shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Kennon Shaw, 51, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Joseph Burks in the early hours of March 9.

Shaw was arrested in Austin last week on a first-degree felony murder warrant. He was then transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, where he is being held on the murder charge.

