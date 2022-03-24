Councilman pushes to energize downtown with larger than life murals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The revitalization of downtown Lubbock has been in the works for decades. One councilman wants that progress to continue, with a facelift for some of the city’s most prominent buildings.

Councilman Randy Christian wants to see Lubbock put its best face forward, by adding beautiful art to our tallest buildings. He believes Lubbock is more of an artistic community than most people realize, and the city needs to utilize those skills to draw people downtown.

“The next five to seven years, I think, are going to be incredibly transitional for Lubbock,” Christian said.

Christian’s vision includes more murals downtown, sprawling murals that cover the entire sides of buildings. He gave some examples, like the Masked Rider on the west side of the McDougal Companies building, or Buddy Holly on Metro Tower, or the NTS building.

”A huge Buddy on the side of that building as people walk out of Buddy Holly Hall, and there’s our guy right there,” Christian said.

He thinks the murals would bring some new energy and vibrancy to downtown. He’s been probing his Facebook friends to see how they would feel about the update.

“So, I posted that and asked people what they thought and the responses just in the last couple of weeks have been incredible. And I would say 90-plus percent of the responses were all positive,” Christian said.

He says the people commenting no or maybe are mostly concerned with how the city would regulate these murals and their content. But Christian says he’s not worried.

“I’ve worked with enough businesses in my life, I don’t think that they would put up something that would jeopardize their brand or their business,” he said.

He praised the mural program in Amarillo and says most Texas cities have had success with the idea.

“I can see the caution that some people had, that’s very reasonable. But we can work those things out. But, we really need to do something to really energize our city, and help it, these murals help our downtown mature into the downtown I think a lot of people want,” Christian said.

Christian says the regulation for murals like this could be something included in the city’s Unified Development Code. That’s the collection of rules and regulations that Christian says covers everything from carports to the playa lakes.

The city has been hosting open houses to discuss this code with the community and get feedback before it’s presented to the council. There’s still one left Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Groves Branch Library.

