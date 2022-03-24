Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for personal use.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
WATCH: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke

Latest News

An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed...
VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
McConnell says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Grass fire spreads to structure in 4300 block of 30th Street
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to...
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to SCOTUS