Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Grass fire spreads to structure in 4300 block of 30th Street

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grass fire in the 4300 block of 30th Street spread from a backyard to a home on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1 p.m.

Fire officials responded to a call about a grass fire in a backyard, started while a resident was burning boxes.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the yard and the attic of the residence.

More units were called and firefighters were able to put out the fire in the yard and on the stricture.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
WATCH: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke

Latest News

Lubbock ISD approved the hiring for two new positions.
Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approves two new appointments
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret murder suspect now in Lubbock County jail
This all-star cast, illuminates a dark story, brilliantly executed.
Eppler: The 10 best movies of 2021
Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend