Grass fire spreads to structure in 4300 block of 30th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grass fire in the 4300 block of 30th Street spread from a backyard to a home on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1 p.m.

Fire officials responded to a call about a grass fire in a backyard, started while a resident was burning boxes.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the yard and the attic of the residence.

More units were called and firefighters were able to put out the fire in the yard and on the stricture.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

