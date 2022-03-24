Hobbs businesses holding fundraiser to benefit victims of Andrews County crash

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Several businesses in Hobbs are holding a cookoff on Friday to support families affected by the deadly crash near Andrews last week.

The wreck killed nine people, including six students and a coach from the University of the Southwest.

Two students, Hayden Underhill and Dayton Price, are still recovering in a Lubbock hospital.

The businesses are trying to raise money to cover funeral and travel costs to get them back home.

You can submit orders through e-mail to keep traffic down.

The school has set up a support fund and there are other non-profits in Hobbs offering ways to contribute, as well.

Here are the event details provided by organizers on Wednesday afternoon:

On Friday, March 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., several private entities are partnering to organize a fundraiser cookout at 2724 NW County Road in Hobbs, New Mexico (location of Energy Staffing Services, LLC or ESS) which will benefit the victims of the tragic, fatal car crash last week involving the University of the Southwest Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams. All proceeds will go towards the costs of travel, medical costs (including ongoing treatments for the 2 student-athletes recovering in critical care), funeral costs, and counseling for the families and surviving teammates. Meal options will include burgers or hot dogs with sides and a drink.

To preorder, groups are encouraged to submit orders including the number of people for whom they are ordering to uswgolf@energystaffingllc.com. This way, one person is able to pick up for many at once and reduce the number of vehicles and reduce traffic in the area. Hobbs Police Department and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate traffic control to assist.

The event is being organized by ESS, Legacy Safety and Consulting, Arapahoe Oilfield Services, Redline Oilfield Services, Tex-Mex Rentals & Services, Hobbs Rental LLC, Eunice Pump & Supply, Envirotech Inc., Endura Products, Richards Energy Compression, Shaun Berry Memorial Scholarship, Lea Land LLC, Mesquite Services, Rogue Industrial Group, Smith & Son Welding, Cattle Baron, and members of USW Alumni.

Those wishing to contribute additional donations may do so through the “2022 USW Golf Fund” available through the “Give” option (hosted by PushPay) on Christian Center Church’s “C3″ app, available in the App Store and Google Store. These funds will go to the families of the deceased victims or the golfers recovering in the hospital; if a donor wishes to specify which individual, reasons, or bills they would like their donation to have priority, they may do so in the “Memo” option. Any remaining funds not spent within one year will be contributed to an ongoing cause to honor the Golf Teams and keep the memories of those lost alive.

On Tuesday, March 15th, teammates of the USW Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams were traveling back to Hobbs from Midland when a Dodge pickup collided head-on with their passenger van. The accident killed 9 people, including both passengers of the Dodge pickup, 6 USW golfers, and the USW golf coach and sent 2 to the hospital where they are recovering but in critical care.

For more information, to get involved, and for upcoming fundraiser events on behalf of the USW 2022 Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams (including a golf tournament at Rockwind Community Links on

Saturday, April 9th), you may contact Natalie Gladden at (575) 390-6397 or natalie@energystaffingllc.com or Meghan Mooney at (480) 784-7183 or meghan@mooneystrats.com.

