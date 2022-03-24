Local Listings
It’s Game Day! #3 TTU vs. #2 Duke at Chase Arena in San Francisco

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only 16 teams remain in this fight, and for the third time in four NCAA Tournaments, Texas Tech is still a contender.  

The third-seeded Red Raiders (27-9) are set to take on second-seeded Duke (30-6) in a West Region semifinal at 8:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Tech is playing in its fifth Sweet 16 after wins over Montana State (97-62) and Notre Dame (59-53) to begin the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Diego, while Duke advanced with victories over Cal State Fullerton (78-61) and Michigan State (85-76) in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game will be on CBS and tip-off is 8:39 p.m. CST.

The Red Raiders met Golden State Warrior Steph Curry at the Chase Center Awesome

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

