It’s Game Day! #3 TTU vs. #2 Duke at Chase Arena in San Francisco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only 16 teams remain in this fight, and for the third time in four NCAA Tournaments, Texas Tech is still a contender.

The third-seeded Red Raiders (27-9) are set to take on second-seeded Duke (30-6) in a West Region semifinal at 8:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Tech is playing in its fifth Sweet 16 after wins over Montana State (97-62) and Notre Dame (59-53) to begin the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Diego, while Duke advanced with victories over Cal State Fullerton (78-61) and Michigan State (85-76) in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game will be on CBS and tip-off is 8:39 p.m. CST.

