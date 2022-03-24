Lubbock donations for central Texas fires heading out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A delivery of local donations set up to help those affected by central Texas fires will depart Thursday.

The big L fire near Bluff Dale has burned more than 10,000 acres, southwest of Fort Worth. Its currently 85 percent contained.

The Eastland complex fire is raging southwest of Ranger.

It has consumed some 55,000 acres and is only 30 percent contained.

Cody Rosenbaum, owner of Triple Crown Services, helped establish the drive.

“Anything that might help the people down there,” Rosenbaum says. “Anything I can take down there and try to support them and show them that us Texans have to stick together.”

Rosenbaum said his goal is to have the truck filled up all the way. He plans to head east Thursday morning and deliver the donations.

