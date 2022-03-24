Lubbock High hires new head football coach, athletic coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock High School has hired its new head football coach and athletic coordinator.

Juan Rodriguez will become the head coach of the Westerners after four years at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi.

Rodriguez was unanimously appointed by the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees at Thursday morning’s meeting.

Lubbock High’s previous head coach and athletic coordinator, Shane Stephen, stepped down in February for a family opportunity in the Metroplex.

