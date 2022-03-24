Local Listings
Lubbock High hires new head football coach, athletic coordinator

Juan Rodriguez, from Corpus Christi's Carroll High School, will take on the roles of head...
Juan Rodriguez, from Corpus Christi's Carroll High School, will take on the roles of head football coach and athletic coordinator at Lubbock High School.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock High School has hired its new head football coach and athletic coordinator.

Juan Rodriguez will become the head coach of the Westerners after four years at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi.

Rodriguez was unanimously appointed by the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees at Thursday morning’s meeting.

Lubbock High’s previous head coach and athletic coordinator, Shane Stephen, stepped down in February for a family opportunity in the Metroplex.

READ MORE: Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach

