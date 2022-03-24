Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approves two new appointments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointments of the Chief Academic Officer and the Lubbock High School athletic coordinator and head football coach.

Misty Rieber was hired as the Chief Academic Officer for Lubbock ISD. She previously served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction starting in 2019. She is replacing Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler, who is retiring from Lubbock ISD in June.

Juan Rodriguez was hired as the athletic coordinator and head football coach for Lubbock High School. Rodriguez was previously the head football coach at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi. He will take the place of Shane Stephen, who stepped down as the head football coach in February.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.