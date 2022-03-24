Local Listings
Lubbock man pleads guilty to strangling his girlfriend to death

Enrique Cullivier
Enrique Cullivier(LCDC)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 36-year-old Lubbock man pleaded guilty in open court on Thursday morning to the 2015 strangulation murder of his girlfriend 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen.

On Dec. 29, 2015, at 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to 7322  County Road 6100 for a death investigation after a family member found 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen dead.

Officials originally thought Rardeen died of natural causes, but investigators learned she was strangled to death.

Enrique Cuvillier, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested during the investigation and was charged with murder and a parole violation.

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say Cuvillier and Rardeen were in a dating relationship at the time of the murder.

Cuvillier has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond since December 30, 2015.

His sentencing hearing is set for Monday, March 28, 2022. He faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

