The start of our warming trend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above-average temps expected from now through the weekend with calmer winds and plenty of sunshine- the perfect mix for a spring weekend.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Warmer today across the South Plains with highs in the 70s. We saw plenty more sunshine and much calmer winds compared to the last several days and that will be the trend moving forward.

With clear skies and a light breeze overnight, temps will dip down into the 30s and 40s, so a bit of a cool start to the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Your Friday afternoon will be even warmer than today with high temps for most of the South Plains in the 80s. Winds will be even lighter tomorrow with a breeze from the south around 5-10 mph. Staying dry and sunny for the day.

Friday afternoon highs
Friday afternoon highs(KCBD)

Cranking up the heat even more for the weekend. Truly the best weekend to spend time outdoors, maybe hit up the pool, or just enjoy the sunshine. Temps will climb into the 80s and even edge into the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunny, dry, and a light breeze from the southwest both days around 10-15 mph. Sunday may come with a bit more of a breeze but still very calm compared to what we have seen.

The nice, quiet weather doesn’t last forever, though. Expecting our warmest day to be Monday with a high of 90 degrees (our potential first 90-degree day since October), but by Monday winds will pick up turning windy through Thursday as our next system moves in. The good news is this system will try to bring us a chance for precipitation along with some briefly cooler temperatures.

