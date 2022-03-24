Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at...
The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in New York.(Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation - a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”

In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.

“There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash cleared on South Loop 289
Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
WATCH: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
LIVE: Biden holds press conference; West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'
Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council