Escaped horse found, uninjured after pickup rear-ends horse trailer

Deputies found the horse and it was not injured after a pickup rear-ended a horse trailer on Woodrow Road at 8:15 a.m.
Deputies found the horse and it was not injured after a pickup rear-ended a horse trailer on Woodrow Road at 8:15 a.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pickup hit a horse trailer in the 2000 block of Woodrow Rd. at 8:15 a.m., according to Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies had to shut down Woodrow Road between University Ave. and Avenue P. because the horse escaped the trailer.

The horse was found and was not injured.

No one was injured in the crash.

