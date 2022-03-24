Warming up, winding down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, while still breezy, will bring some wind relief to the South Plains area. Winds will wind down even more as temperatures soar over the next few days.

Today the wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph - that’s breezy - with occasional gusts near 30 mph possible. Quite an improvement over winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 60 mph.

For the first time in days, under a sunny sky, temperatures will peak slightly above average this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will be clear, cold, and calm. That is, winds will be nearly still. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Friday, tomorrow, will be sunny. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s to low 80s. It will be a great time to be outside, a mild afternoon and pleasant early evening.

Winds will remain light Saturday before becoming breezy Sunday. Strong winds return Monday and are expected to repeat Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

A slight chance of rain returns late Tuesday, though mainly over the eastern KCBD viewing area (near and east of the Caprock). Based on data available now, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, too.

Elevated Grassland Fire Danger

Weather conditions remain favorable for wildfire growth. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected across the KCBD viewing area today, from about 11 AM to 7 PM CDT.

Contributing factors are low relative humidity (7 to 12 percent), the breeze (northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph), and extremely dry fuels (grass and brush).

Outdoor burning and activities that may involve sparks or open flames are discouraged.

Lubbock Climatology

58°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 12 degrees below the average high for the date, March 23. The record high for the date is 89° (set in 2018).

26° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 24 average low is 41° and the high 70°. The record low for the date is 22° (set in 1965) and the record high 88° (set in 1929).

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:02 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:44 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:03 PM CDT.

