ABC Rodeo tickets now on sale, all proceeds to the Boys & Girls club

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 79th annual ABC rodeo tickets are now available with events beginning next week.

Events kick off next Thursday, through Saturday April 2, but today was the launch party at the Boys and Girls Club.

Folks can expect the full range of traditional rodeo fun every night at 7:30 at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland.

“We have all the usual rodeo events, bucking horses and bowls. Then the time event, all the roping and steer wrestling. And then we at the end of the rodeo, we have the sonic bullfight. So it’s an actual bullfight. So you can come watch. Watch bullfighter,” ABC Rodeo chairman Scotty Bowyer said.

You can purchase tickets online through select a seat or Western Merch stores.

Tickets cost $30, or “down in the dirt seats” cost $10.

All the proceeds go right back to the kiddos at the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.