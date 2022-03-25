Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

GM truck generic
GM truck generic(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.

GM says it has seen better chip supplies during the first three months of this year compared with 2021.

The company says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter. But there’s still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Ft. Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend
Deputies found the horse and it was not injured after a pickup rear-ended a horse trailer on...
Escaped horse found, uninjured after pickup rear-ends horse trailer
Texas Tech battling Duke in their Sweet 16 matchup. The winner gets Arkansas who knocked off...
Red Raiders fall in battle to Duke 78-73
Tim Vasquez, Former San Angelo Police Chief, walks into the Lubbock Federal Courthouse for his...
Jury finds former San Angelo police chief guilty of bribery, fraud
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 reopened after flipped vehicle, no injuries reported

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Ukraine war drives US, EU deal to undercut Russian energy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden in Poland salutes US troops, will meet Ukrainians
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest
Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, of San Angelo
Lubbock double murder suspect caught in San Angelo
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado