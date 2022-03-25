Local Listings
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of an Edna Karr student has been indicted for the murder of his son’s alleged killer, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney.

An Orleans Parish Grand Jury indicted Bokio Johnson, 46, for the second-degree murder of Hollis Carter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Johnson shot and killed 21-year-old Carter who was heading to court for the slaying of an Edna Karr student and his sister.

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson, 18, and his sister Breyiana Brown, 25.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in...
Detectives believe Carter shot and killed the siblings during a gun sale gone wrong. A third unidentified person suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

On Tues., March 23, Carter was headed to court when Bokio Johnson allegedly shot him in the head and injured his mother in their vehicle.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Johnson was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

