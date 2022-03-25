Lubbock double murder suspect caught in San Angelo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who has been wanted for the murders of two Lubbock men in 2020 has been arrested in San Angelo.

San Angelo Police say 22-year-old Bobby Josiah Gasca was taken into custody without incident on Thursday evening, around 6:30 p.m. Police say he was spotted at a strip mall by officers who recognized him and knew he had a warrant out of his arrest. They made contact with him and booked him into the Tom Green County Detention Center. He is charged with double capital murder.

He is expected to be transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center soon.

Gasca was wanted for the murders of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. They were found dead on July 1, 2020, in the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock.

According to the arrest warrant, one of the residents came home to find Carson and Tubbs dead. They both had been shot.

The warrant says Carson was supposed to meet with two people from San Angelo to sell them “crack.” Those two men have been identified as Edward Wilson and Bobby Gasca.

The warrant also says a witness was walking in the area when he saw a white 4-door car pull into the driveway to the house. He recognized the car to be Carson’s, but an unknown person got out of the passenger side of the vehicle. He then saw an unknown person get out of the passenger side of a small SUV that had been waiting for Carson and Tubbs to arrive.

The witness says the driver was a Hispanic female with long hair. The passenger went into the house and less than five minutes later, he heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house. He saw the man run from the house to the small SUV. The SUV quickly left the area with no lights on.

Wilson was found in San Angelo a week after the murders. He was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and transferred to Lubbock County Detention Center on July 9, 2020, where he has been since.

On July 8 around 9 p.m., 25-year-old Edward Wilson was taken into custody without incident in San Angelo, Texas, for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. (Tom Gren County Jail)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.