Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Police closing I-27, South Loop Flyover for accident investigation

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Unit will conduct follow-up investigations and start blocking traffic at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of Interstate 27 northbound main lanes. The flyover from S. Loop 289 to Interstate 27 (east to north) will be closed. The northbound lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed south of 82nd Street, and the northbound on-ramp from 82nd Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Cullivier
Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend
Deputies found the horse and it was not injured after a pickup rear-ended a horse trailer on...
Escaped horse found, uninjured after pickup rear-ends horse trailer
Texas Tech battling Duke in their Sweet 16 matchup. The winner gets Arkansas who knocked off...
Red Raiders fall in battle to Duke 78-73
Tim Vasquez, Former San Angelo Police Chief, walks into the Lubbock Federal Courthouse for his...
Jury finds former San Angelo police chief guilty of bribery, fraud
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 reopened after flipped vehicle, no injuries reported

Latest News

Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, of San Angelo
Lubbock double murder suspect caught in San Angelo
Enjoy the wind relief today and tomorrow, and even Sunday. Wind will ramp up next week.
First Alert Weather: The outdoors beckon
TRAFFIC: South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 closed for flipped vehicle
South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 reopened after flipped vehicle, no injuries reported
ABC rodeo
ABC Rodeo tickets now on sale, all proceeds to the Boys & Girls club