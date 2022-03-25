Lubbock Police closing I-27, South Loop Flyover for accident investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Unit will conduct follow-up investigations and start blocking traffic at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of Interstate 27 northbound main lanes. The flyover from S. Loop 289 to Interstate 27 (east to north) will be closed. The northbound lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed south of 82nd Street, and the northbound on-ramp from 82nd Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.