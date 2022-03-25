The outdoors beckon

Local Listings
By Steve Divine
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A spell of pleasant weather highlights my forecast as we head into the weekend. It will be a great time to get outside for work, play, or just relaxation. It’s a combination of sun, warmth, and not much wind.

The outdoors beckons... sunny, light wind, highs about 10 to 12 degrees above the average for late March.(KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be sunny and very warm. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the southeast. Wind speeds will remain, for the most part, below 10 mph.

This evening, too, will be pleasant. Early evening in particular will be a great time to enjoy sitting outside.

Tonight will be fair, winds will remain light, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Very warm, even hot, afternoons ahead of the next weather system (arriving next week).(KCBD First Alert)

If you don’t get a chance to enjoy today’s great weather, you’ll have another opportunity tomorrow. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a light wind, and a very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.

The South Plains area will heat up even more Sunday and Monday. Both days highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s will be common.

Sunday will become partly cloudy and somewhat breezy. The afternoon will be very warm to hot.

Enjoy the wind relief today and tomorrow, and even Sunday. Wind will ramp up next week.(KCBD First Alert)

Monday will become mostly cloudy and windy, with more wind on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain is late Tuesday, when an approaching weather system may help fuel thunderstorms, mainly over the eastern KCBD viewing area. Light rain showers may dot our area Wednesday.

