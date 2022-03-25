Texas Tech basketball success fueling Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Business owners say the success of the Hub City is often tied to the success of Texas Tech.

The mark the men’s basketball team is leaving on collegiate sports is fueling Lubbock’s economy. Sports bars across the city are getting ready for a busy night as fans head out to show their support.

“We see a huge increase in customers, especially on a weekday when we wouldn’t normally be that busy,” Eric Washington with Two Docs Brewing Co. said. “So a lot of people around the city are prepping for tonight and getting ready to go out and dedicate their time to watching the game.”

That excitement is helping the bottom line of Lubbock businesses as they prepare for a big turnout for Texas Tech vs. Duke.

That dedication is turning into profit for many businesses, and those profits are trickling down to hourly employees.

“We’re able to increase staffing on these days, which means more money for our servers,” Washington said. “It’s really good for the business but really good for our staff as well to come out and have an extra day of the week where we’re just so busy. It’s great for our business and our employees and for I think the city overall.”

Across town at 4ore Golf it’s the same song for the Big Dance.

“They’re getting more hours. Gratuities are usually a bit higher. We’re able to staff more and afford that labor charge,” Danny Jackson, General Manager at 4ore golf said. “It’s a net positive. Everybody makes more money, people are having more fun.”

“Whenever there’s a Texas Tech game we promote it on social,” Jackson said. “They’ve promoted us on social a handful of times, and we see a huge influx of people.”

This isn’t the first game night for Anastasia Nava, a server at Jake’s Sports Bar.

“It’s very hectic, very crazy, everybody screaming,” Nava said. “I’ll probably have like 12 tables that are ready to go. Like just want to sit, drink and watch the game all the time.”

Packed bars and full staffs are to be expected across Lubbock tonight, with the Texas Tech faithful taking to the city as the Red Raiders take to the court.

“I think the city probably sees a huge increase just in general bar and restaurant sales during times like this,” Washington said. “Especially post-season play is really exciting for everybody.”

With a win over Duke, the Red Raiders would advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since making it to the finals in 2019.

Washington with Two-Docs says fans can expect an even bigger watch party on Saturday after the Red Raiders send the legendary Coach K. into retirement.

