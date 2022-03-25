Local Listings
South Loop 289 flyover to northbound I-27 reopened after flipped vehicle, no injuries reported

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle flipped over on the flyover between south Loop 289 and the northbound lanes of I-27.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but according to LPD, a driver was not located. Police closed traffic from the eastbound lanes of the Loop to I-27 to respond.

The flyover was reopened just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

