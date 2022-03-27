Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech baseball drops Sunday finale against Texas

No. 16 Texas Tech fell 12-1 to No. 2 Texas in the series finale on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park....
No. 16 Texas Tech fell 12-1 to No. 2 Texas in the series finale on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park. The contest ended with a run-rule after the seventh inning(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 16 Texas Tech fell 12-1 to No. 2 Texas in the series finale on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park. The contest ended with a run-rule after the seventh inning, soon-after Texas exploded for seven runs in the top half of the seventh. In league play, a 10-run, run-rule, is in effect on Sundays after seven innings are completed.

Texas scored first, using a sacrifice fly in the second inning to plate a run. Texas Tech answered in the bottom of the third, similarly, as Jace Jung’s sacrifice fly brought home Easton Murrell. Both Murrell and Cole Stilwell smacked a pair of one-out base hits, Stilwell’s allowing Murrell to get to third base and in position for Jung to score him.

The 1-1 game held steady until the top of the fifth when the Longhorns’ first two batters connected for back-to-back home runs. Red Raiders’ starter Mason Molina rebounded and produced two outs before he was lifted. Josh Sanders finished the inning and remained in the game for the sixth until Kyle Robinson and Jase Lopez finished the contest.

The Longhorns’ offense scored two more in the sixth, sparked by a lead-off double. Texas manufactured three additional singles before the inning concluded with the Red Raiders trailing 5-1.

Texas Tech threatened in the home half of the sixth to make a comeback, as Ty Coleman and Owen Washburn hit a pair of singles in between Kurt Wilson’s put-out. Jung led off the inning with a warning track blast to left-center field that was caught using a solid defensive play for the first out. With Coleman and Washburn on the corners, the sixth was halted as Texas’ starter Lucus Gordon finished the inning with his seventh strikeout of the day.

The Longhorns followed with their scoring onslaught the next inning to secure their first win in the weekend series. It is Tech’s its first regular-season home loss since May 20, 2021, against Kansas.

Texas Tech drops to 20-5 and 2-1 in Big 12 play while Texas improves to 19-7 and 1-2 in conference action.

Murrell led Tech on Sunday from the plate going 3-for-4, accounting for half of the team’s hits. From the leadoff position, he went 3-for-3 in the series during his first at-bat with a pair of home runs and a single on Sunday.

Quotable

Head Coach Tim Tadlock

On falling behind on Sunday...

“I think Texas earned every bit of it. Their lineup was outstanding, top to bottom. I thought Lucas Gordon was outstanding on both sides of the plate. They’ll be tough to beat if he does that.”

How do you sum up this opening weekend of Big 12 play?

“I think it’s really early for all of these teams. As far as the weekend goes, really great series. Both teams should be commended for how they competed through the weekend. I thought our guys competed and prepared good, but I also think we’re going to keep evolving as a baseball team. We, by no means, played our best baseball.”

Up Next

The Red Raiders close their six-game homestand with games on Tuesday and Wednesday versus Stephen F. Austin. Tuesday is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start while Wednesday will begin at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
One seriously injured in early Sunday red light shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brownfield businessman pleads guilty to receipt, distribution of child pornography
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

The Texas Tech women's track & field team checked in at No. 3, while the men ranked No. 5.
Both Texas Tech men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams ranked in top 5
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
Texas Tech basketball standout Kevin McCullar announced his intention to declare for the NBA...
Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. declares for NBA Draft
Texas Tech (17-15, 0-3) dropped the series finale to seventh-ranked Oklahoma State (24-6, 3-0)...
Texas Tech softball falls in series finale to No. 7 Oklahoma State