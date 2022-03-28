Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
One seriously injured in early Sunday red light shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brownfield businessman pleads guilty to receipt, distribution of child pornography
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

One million meal servings going to help Ukrainian refugees
One million meal servings going to help Ukrainian refugees
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones offers payment, apology to settle Sandy Hook case
Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office calls for evacuations due to fast moving wildfire
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
Law Enforcement have arrested two Plainview men for murder after a man was shot and killed in...
2 Plainview men are facing murder charges after shooting in Tulia