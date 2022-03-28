Local Listings
JuliAnn Mazachek officially appointed MSU Texas President

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will begin her tenure as president of Midwestern State University in May.
Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will begin her tenure as president of Midwestern State University in May.(Midwestern State University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek was officially appointed the 12th president of Midwestern State University on Monday morning.

Mazachek was unanimously selected as the sole finalist earlier this month by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents. Her official appointment by Dr. Tedd Mitchell, chancellor of the TTU System, came at the end of a 21-day waiting period required by state law.

Mazachek will begin her tenure effective May 23. She will become the second woman in the university’s history to serve as president. She currently serves at Washburn University in Topeka, KS as vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been appointed to serve as the 12th president of MSU Texas,” said Mazachek. “I am thrilled to join the MSU Texas community in a few weeks and look forward to beginning our work together, building upon the university’s tremendous foundation of excellence and mapping our vision and plan for an outstanding future.”

Midwestern State University became the fifth university to join the TTU System in September 2021.

