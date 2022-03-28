Local Listings
Lubbock Arts Alliance hosting 44th annual Lubbock Arts Festival

The 44th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival will be held from April 9-10, 2022.
The 44th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival will be held from April 9-10, 2022.(Lubbock Arts Alliance)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Arts Alliance is hosting the 44th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival on April 9 and 10.

This year’s theme is “A Red, White, & Blue Celebration,” honoring the nation and those who serve the country. It will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

The two-day event is West Texas’s largest fine arts and crafts event and was recognized as the best in the state by the Texas Festivals & Events Association last year.

The festival will feature over 100 visual artists from across the country, local and regional performers, selfie stations, art activities for children and art for sale.

Tickets are $5 for adults and children under 12 get in free with an accompanying adult. The festival will be open Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online at selectaseatlubbock.com, or via phone at 806-770-2000.

There will also be three special events that are available for an additional fee:

  • Premiere Night at the Lubbock Arts Festival: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Banquet Hall and Exhibit Hall at the Civic Center. The event will honor Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish for his support of the Lubbock arts community. There will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, and cocktail attire is recommended. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or via phone.
  • Marcia Ball concert: Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center Theatre. Marcia Ball is a Texan singer, songwriter and pianist. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or via phone and grants complimentary entry to the Lubbock Arts Festival. Doors open at 6 p.m.
  • Wine Tasting by Civic Lubbock: During festival hours at the Exhibit Hall. The tasting will offer samples of five wines from local wineries paired with food from chefs from the Culinary Co-op, a “rentable, sharable commercial kitchen space that creates a platform for chefs, cooks and food enthusiasts to come together.” Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or via phone.

KCBD is a sponsor of the Lubbock Arts Festival, the marquee event of the Lubbock Arts Alliance. It is supported by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the Community Foundation of West Texas, the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Lubbock.

For more information, visit http://www.lubbockartsfestival.org/.

