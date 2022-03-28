Lubbock mayoral candidate Gus Khan meets with voters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayoral candidate Gus Khan met with potential voters on Sunday evening.

Khan is one of five people seeking the mayoral seat after Dan Pope said he is not running for again.

Khan held a meet and greet at the Arbor Hotel and Conference Center alongside Ricky Wilks, a candidate for the Lubbock County Republican Party’s Chair of Precinct 66.

Khan, who co-owns a home health and hospice care business, says he entered the race due to the sanctuary city for the unborn movement.

He says his pro-life advocacy, fiscal conservatism and desire to reduce crime are at the top of his campaign platform.

“In the community, I have been meeting people of all diversities, all age groups, all income groups and all professions. It’s been overwhelming support and I feel very blessed to have that support.”

The municipal and school elections will be held on May 7. The last day to register to vote is April 7th. Early voting begins April 25.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.