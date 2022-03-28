Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock mayoral candidate Gus Khan meets with voters

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayoral candidate Gus Khan met with potential voters on Sunday evening.

Khan is one of five people seeking the mayoral seat after Dan Pope said he is not running for again.

Khan held a meet and greet at the Arbor Hotel and Conference Center alongside Ricky Wilks, a candidate for the Lubbock County Republican Party’s Chair of Precinct 66.

Khan, who co-owns a home health and hospice care business, says he entered the race due to the sanctuary city for the unborn movement.

He says his pro-life advocacy, fiscal conservatism and desire to reduce crime are at the top of his campaign platform.

“In the community, I have been meeting people of all diversities, all age groups, all income groups and all professions. It’s been overwhelming support and I feel very blessed to have that support.”

The municipal and school elections will be held on May 7. The last day to register to vote is April 7th. Early voting begins April 25.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
One seriously injured in early Sunday red light shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brownfield businessman pleads guilty to receipt, distribution of child pornography
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

One million meal servings going to help Ukrainian refugees
One million meal servings going to help Ukrainian refugees
Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office calls for evacuations due to fast moving wildfire
Law Enforcement have arrested two Plainview men for murder after a man was shot and killed in...
2 Plainview men are facing murder charges after shooting in Tulia
Wayland Science Professor published in professional journal
Wayland Science Professor published in professional journal
Cut gas line at 86th and Memphis Ave
Homes evacuated, Fire crews responding after gas line cut in south Lubbock