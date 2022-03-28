Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. declares for NBA Draft

Texas Tech basketball standout Kevin McCullar announced his intention to declare for the NBA...
Texas Tech basketball standout Kevin McCullar announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft on Sunday afternoon.(Twitter)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar Jr. announced on social media that he will follow his dream and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

He will not get an agent and keep open the option to return to play College Basketball with two years of eligibility left.

He thanked Red Raider Nation and the brotherhood he formed with his teammates.

We wish Kevin McCullar Jr. the best as he tests the NBA waters.

McCullar averaged 10.1 PPG for the Red Raiders and helped lead the team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

RELATED LINK: Kevin McCullar Official Bio from Texas Tech Athletics

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
One seriously injured in early Sunday red light shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brownfield businessman pleads guilty to receipt, distribution of child pornography
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

The Texas Tech women's track & field team checked in at No. 3, while the men ranked No. 5.
Both Texas Tech men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams ranked in top 5
The Red Raiders are now ranked No. 6 nationally after a series win against Texas.
Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings
No. 16 Texas Tech fell 12-1 to No. 2 Texas in the series finale on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park....
Texas Tech baseball drops Sunday finale against Texas
Texas Tech (17-15, 0-3) dropped the series finale to seventh-ranked Oklahoma State (24-6, 3-0)...
Texas Tech softball falls in series finale to No. 7 Oklahoma State