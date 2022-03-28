Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. declares for NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar Jr. announced on social media that he will follow his dream and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

He will not get an agent and keep open the option to return to play College Basketball with two years of eligibility left.

He thanked Red Raider Nation and the brotherhood he formed with his teammates.

We wish Kevin McCullar Jr. the best as he tests the NBA waters.

McCullar averaged 10.1 PPG for the Red Raiders and helped lead the team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

