Nice weather can’t last forever...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes for the workweek as our next system pushes in, bringing us strong winds, cooler temps, and the potential for severe weather.

A quiet night ahead of us with a light breeze from the southwest. Partly cloudy skies and a warm night with temps only cooling down into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Winds pick up tomorrow becoming breezy from the southwest around 10-20 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the KCBD viewing area tomorrow afternoon because of the breezy winds, low humidity, and drought conditions. Avoid any outdoor burning tomorrow through the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow will be nearly as warm as today with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. A high of 91 degrees tomorrow will break out previous record of 90 degrees set back in 1963. Cloud cover will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon, keeping temps a degree or two cooler than this afternoon.

Stronger winds for Tuesday with sustained wind speeds between 20-30 mph. Some areas could see gusts upwards of 70 mph. Critical fire danger for most of the area and again burning should be avoided. Strong winds all due to our next system pushing in. To begin, we will see a dry line develop around the Caprock and push off to the east. Along this boundary we are expecting storms to develop and these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing of this looks to be in the late evening/early overnight hours as storms push off to the east out of the viewing area. Now is the time to prepare a severe weather plan.

Behind the dry line we will likely not see any other development, but as the cold front pushes through early Wednesday morning a bit of moisture will try to return to the area. There is a slim chance for an isolated shower or two, potentially a wintry mix early Wednesday mainly for the northern portion of the viewing area. Otherwise, Wednesday will be dry and windy, with winds from the north and high temps in the 60s.

Temperatures do look to rebound closer to normal by the weekend, with winds dying down after Wednesday.

