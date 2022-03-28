Not a record, and a record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 92° was the high yesterday in Lubbock, recorded at the airport. 92° is my forecast high today for Lubbock. Same temperature, two consecutive days. One is not a record, one is. I explain later in this story.

High clouds will gradually increase from the west today. Winds will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above average for the time of year.

Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot Monday afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

The grassland fire danger remains elevated. It’s a NO BURN DAY due to the breezy wind, low humidity, and continuing drought. A Fire Weather Warning, aka a Red Flag Warning, is in effect from noon to 9 PM today.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight, breezy, and -- for the time of year -- relatively warm. It will remain dry. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected. Lows will range from near 50 degrees in the northwest to the low 60s in the southeast.

Strong winds are expected tomorrow afternoon with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph. Much stronger gusts, however, also are expected. Some areas may see gusts upwards of 70 mph. The wildfire danger will be critical.

Temperatures tomorrow will peak in the 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Late tomorrow, in addition to the wind, a dry line is expected to develop near the Caprock and then move east. As it does, a few isolated thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern KCBD viewing area in the late afternoon to early evening period.

A cold front will follow Wednesday night. It will be a windy night, turning colder. Lows will range from the mid-30s northwest to mid-40s southeast.

There is a slight chance of light showers Wednesday and Wednesday night. There may even be a light wintry mix early Wednesday morning and late Wednesday night over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area.

Wednesday otherwise will be mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly.

Near average high temperatures and less wind are expected to follow Thursday through Saturday.

Back to the 92° I mentioned at the beginning of this story. 92° is two degrees shy of the record for March 27, yesterday, of 94° in 1971. 92° is two degrees above the record for March 28, today, of 90° in 1963.

