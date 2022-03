FRISCO, Texas (KCBD) - The Sharp Academy Cheer Squad brought home a Grand Champion banner from the 2022 Redline Texas Grand National Cheer Competition in Frisco on Saturday.

Cheer Coach Manda Moralez traveled with Anna Bell, Tillie Grouse, Claire Sheehan, Maddox Lozano, MaKenzie Lozano, Kailey Hull, Kaylee Walker, Camden Reynolds and Taylor Beane.

