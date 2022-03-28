Texas Tech baseball moves into Top 10, jumps Texas in this week’s rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the Red Raiders’ series win over the Longhorns this weekend, Texas Tech jumped Texas in the D1 Baseball rankings.

The Red Raiders are now ranked seventh nationally, just ahead of Texas at No. 8.

Texas Tech opened Big 12 play by going 2-1 against then-No. 2 Texas after two impressive walk-off wins courtesy of senior Kurt Wilson. Wilson stole home in the bottom of the 10th inning in Friday’s game and then hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday. The Red Raiders fell short of a series sweep after losing to Texas 12-1 Sunday.

The Red Raiders will face Stephen F. Austin in another home series starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.